EAST WENATCHEE – A $20,000 prize will be at stake in this year’s Wenatchee 200 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. The Wenatchee 200 is the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval’s premiere event featuring some of the most talented racetrack drivers from across the state. It’s the longest distance Super Late Model event at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in nearly a decade. So far, 26 drivers have registered in the race; some hail from Ephrata, Quincy, Wenatchee Valley and Orondo.
“We’re excited to bring some of the best drivers in the country to compete at this event that’s been a couple years in the making at the fastest ¼-mile in the west,” Jeremy Anders, facility General Manager, stated regarding the Wenatchee 200 presented by Plumb Perfect. “We already have plans to make it even bigger in 2024.”
While successful East Wenatchee, Washington hometown competitors such as Garrett Evans, Terry Halverson, Jan Evans, Shane Mitchell, and Brent Harris have announced their intentions, drivers from far away locations will additionally look to tackle the track surface featuring quite the scenic backdrop.
Chris Davidson currently will be making the longest tow from Texas, but it will not be his first time racing in the Evergreen State. The veteran driver has two podium performances at the track of the same name in their annual Summer Showdown, only one of numerous accomplishments at tracks he has visited across at least a dozen and a half different states and Canadian provinces.
Other notables will be the well-traveled Preston Peltier, residing today in Colorado with many significant short track racing trophies earned around the United States. California will have defending Snowball Derby champion Derek Thorn in attendance, piloting a ride prepared by multi-time past Wenatchee 200 winner Jeff Jefferson.
North of the border is also represented with Kyle Cottam, a runner-up at last year’s Canada 200 at the former Westshore Motorsports Park on Vancouver Island. Those drivers as well as a host of Oregon and home state challengers, like the most recent 200-lap race winner at the facility Tayler Riddle, plan to be on hand. In all, countless victories and championships in the Northwest region alone are going to be accounted for in the field and as contenders on Saturday evening, June 3rd.
The Wenatchee 200 presented by Plumb Perfect will be an eight-tire race altogether where a halfway break at lap 100 will allow teams to change the four tires on which they took the green flag and qualified. Despite its prestige, the event will be a one-day show, although there is an optional brief round of Friday practice sessions available. A kickoff party is being arranged on Friday night as well with more details to follow.
Fan gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday with INEX Legends and Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars on the program as support divisions. Drivers are still more than welcome to register for this can’t miss event. Rules, tickets, camping options, and all pertinent information are available at http://www.wvso.com/wenatchee200/.
Wenatchee 200 presented by Plumb Perfect Super Late Model Entry List (as of 5/11/2023)
# Name Hometown
0 Brent Harris East Wenatchee, WA
1 Kasey Kleyn Quincy, WA
2 Terry Halverson Wenatchee, WA
4 Kyle Cottam Victoria, BC
5 Jan Evans East Wenatchee, WA
5 Larry Lasmanis Olympia, WA
9 Josh Roberts Ephrata, WA
10 Owen Riddle Naches, WA
13 Matt Doyle Nine Mile Falls, WA
14 Chris Davidson Seabrook, Texas
15 Tayler Riddle Naches, WA
17 Bob Presley Olympia, WA
17 Max Schroeder Tacoma, WA
22 Evan Goetz Okanogan, WA
25 Randy Marshall Naches, WA
27 BJ Tidrick Kennewick, WA
27 Kole Raz Lake Oswego, OR
29 Jason O’neil Spokane WA
42 Derek Thorn Lakeport, CA
48 Preston Peltier Johnstown, CO
51 Mike Knutson Quincy, WA
55 Haeden Plybon Spokane, WA
64 Garrett Evans East Wenatchee, WA
89 Doni Wanat Woodinville, WA
91 Alan Cress Stayton, OR
99 Shane Mitchell Orondo, WA