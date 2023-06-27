QUINCY - Headache-inducing congestion on SR 28 is no more now that Quincy's new roundabout is fully reopen at Rd. U/White Trail Rd., but crews aren't done yet.
The roundabout is fully reopen with access restored in all four directions at the traffic junction as of Tuesday, June 27.
However, permanent traffic stripping is still required as well as landscaping.
As a result, flagger controlled traffic will return at all four quadrants for a night or two after July 4.
Traffic control is expected to span from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.