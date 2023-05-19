QUINCY - Pun fully intended, the city of Quincy is 'swinging for the fences' with its planned 143,000 square-foot sportsplex project next to the city's Lauzier Park.
The complex would put the town of 8,000 on the map as a regional destination for sports recreation, fostering economic development in Quincy and the surrounding region.
Still in its design phase, the city of Quincy has reportedly set aside $8,000,000 to plan and build the the $23,000,000 project. Other funding would come from grants, bonds, private sponsors, etc.
The project features an indoor facility that can serve as a multi-use space. The turf area would be the size of a football field and would be surrounded by a running/walking track. The building also would be outfitted with a lobby and multi-purpose room for community classes and enrichment activities. City officials say the indoor portion of the complex can also serve as a convention and concert venue as well as an indoor market. The Q-Plex will also serve as a safe haven. In addition to being a warming station in the winter, or a cooling station in the summer, it can serve as a disaster shelter with the ability to hold hundreds of cots.
The outdoor portion could consist of four soccer fields, and could support basketball, pickle ball, and volleyball on the hard courts. The Q-Plex was inspired by the community's desire to have a sports venue that can shield people from wildfire smoke, hot summers and harsh winters.
An exact timeline for a construction date or completion of the project has not been established as the city continues to seek money for the build.
Consideration of the sportsplex project began in 2020.