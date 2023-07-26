QUINCY - Five distinguished individuals, Brad Duda, Chris Baumgartner, Harriet Weber, Cory Medina, and Whitney Gregg, are set to be inducted into the Quincy School District's Wall of Fame for the class of 2023. These honorees have each played significant roles in the district and have brought pride and honor to the schools and the community through their impressive achievements and contributions.
Brad Duda, a QHS graduate and undefeated wrestling champion, showcased his prowess in multiple high school sports and later college baseball. Holding education degrees from three different universities, his accomplishments extend beyond the field of sports, illustrating his intellectual agility.
Chris Baumgartner's dedication to the Quincy School District is unwavering. From coaching a variety of sports to being a school board member, his tenacious commitment to Quincy's youth has been evident throughout his career. His successful tenure as the Head track coach and ongoing support for the athletic programs are testament to his dedication.
Harriet Weber, a passionate advocate for the arts and local history, has enriched the lives of the district's students through her work with the Quincy Valley Historical Society. She has also bolstered community engagement by supporting arts initiatives, including the high school spectrum choir.
Cory Medina, a QHS alumnus, has been a pillar of the community since his high school days when he set records in five different track events. His 22-year standing records are a testament to his athletic prowess. Today, Medina is making waves as a dedicated teacher and coach within the Quincy School District.
Lastly, Whitney Gregg, a Quincy graduate and principal of Ancient Lakes Elementary, has consistently been a source of pride for the town. From her past achievement as the 2A WA state pole vaulting champion to her present influence as a principal, teacher, and track and field coach, Gregg's impact on students is widespread and profound.
A committee composed of community members, former students, and current and former staff members selected the five recipients. After meticulous electronic nominations and careful deliberation, the committee made its final decisions in June.
The honorees will be formally inducted during halftime at the home football game on September 15 at the Quincy High School stadium. Commemorative plaques honoring their achievements will be displayed on the wall outside the Quincy High School gym.