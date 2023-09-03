QUINCY - The building in Quincy that once housed Westside Pizza drew a large emergency response for the second time this week.
Earlier this week, an assault suspect barricaded himself in the building for several hours before surrendering to police.
On Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., Grant County Fire District 3 officials say they received a report about a fire at the former pizza parlor. Firefighters say flames could be seen coming out of the back of the building. The point of origin was in the former arcade area in the rear left of the building.
When firefighters arrived, the building appeared to be unoccupied. Fire officials did acknowledge that the building has been occupied by squatters as of late, despite it being under new ownership.
Authorities do not know the cause of the fire, but they did rule out arson.
It took over three hours to extinguish the fire. The blaze inflicted marginal burn damage and moderate smoke damage.
The commercial building has harbored a number of questionable incidents that have drawn law enforcement response in recent years.