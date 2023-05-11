QUINCY - A Quincy man's tale about how he was shot while peeing on the side of the road on Thursday is raising a few eye brows.
At around 9 p.m., the 34-year-old was driving and stopped near a silo on Road 9 NW near Adams Road to pee. Seconds later, he says a passing motor vehicle shot at him, striking him in the leg. The victim drove himself to Quincy Valley Medical Center where he told medical staff what happened.
The victim wasn't able to provide a description of the person who shot him nor the vehicle due to his dark surroundings.
The alleged gunman is still at large.