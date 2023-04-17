SPOKANE — A Quincy man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in a child pornography investigation.
Sergio Bonilla Henriquez, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced to 144 months behind bars followed by lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $48,000 in restitution to the victims.
According to court proceedings, Henriquez was identified as a child exploitation suspect after he used various names in online chat groups related to trading child pornography. Within the chat groups, Henriquez distributed and received files of minors of all ages. He also detailed his sexual interest in minors and encouraged the sexual abuse of minors.
A forensic review of Henriquez’s phone revealed more than 26,000 images and videos of child pornography.
Henriquez was granted pretrial release from custody and while out of custody, he uploaded child pornography on Snapchat, which lead to a second search warrant at his home. Investigators found minors living at his home. Henriquez was also in possession of firearms, a violation of his release conditions. Additional evidence of child pornography was also found on his devices.
“The significant sentence imposed in this case recognizes the ongoing and lasting harm caused by child exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “It also sends a strong message to Mr. Henriquez and others who use what they believe to be online anonymity to exploit the most vulnerable among us.”