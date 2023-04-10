QUINCY — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of burglaries in the Quincy and Royal City areas.
Deputies on Friday night were searching for a Honda Civic with no front bumper that had been involved in several daytime burglaries. A sergeant came across the vehicle in Quincy and made a traffic stop, arresting the driver, identified Eliseo Valdobinos.
Investigators say Valdobinos provided information that tied himself to four burglaries in the Quincy and Royal City areas. He also reportedly admitted to selling a stolen video game console to a store in Moses Lake.
Valdobinos was booked into Grant County Jail for four counts of residential burglary and one count of first-degree trafficking of stolen property.