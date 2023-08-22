OTHELLO — A collaborative effort between Othello Police Department (OPD) and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) resulted in the arrest of a suspect involved in the sharing of child sexual abuse material using a cellphone application.
The initial breakthrough came in May 2023, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided a CyberTip to Othello Police Department detectives. Preliminary leads suggested that the suspect might be located in Othello. However, as detectives delved deeper into the case over several months, they determined that the alleged perpetrator worked and resided outside of Quincy, specifically in a rural area of Grant County.
Given the cross-jurisdictional nature of the case, the Othello Police Department collaborated closely with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. This joint operation culminated on August 22, 2023, when 21-year-old Angel Garcia-Lopez of Quincy was taken into custody by detectives from both law enforcement agencies.
Garcia-Lopez was booked into the Grant County Jail and is now facing charges for Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st Degree and Possession of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st Degree. Both charges are class B felonies under Washington state law.