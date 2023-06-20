QUINCY - The Quincy FFA Booster Club has achieved an extraordinary milestone this year by raising over $70,000 in a single auction.
These funds will be utilized to enhance the Future Farmers of America (FFA) experience, providing valuable resources and removing financial barriers for students interested in agricultural education, according to the North Central Educational Service District.
The substantial amount of money raised during the auction has been allocated toward various initiatives that will greatly benefit FFA members. Among the notable acquisitions are precision farming drones, three trailers, an irrigation system for a 12-acre learning farm ground, and custom work for farming activities on the 12 acres. These investments will undoubtedly amplify the educational opportunities and hands-on learning experiences available to Quincy students.
In addition to acquiring essential equipment, the Quincy FFA Booster Club has been steadfast in ensuring that no financial obstacle hinders students from participating in FFA. The club generously covers expenses related to travel, business attire, and personalized FFA Official jackets, effectively removing any burdensome costs that might impede a student's involvement in the program. This commitment to inclusivity has contributed to the Quincy High School FFA club's remarkable growth, with membership soaring to over 300 students. As a result, it now stands as one of the largest FFA clubs in the state.
Recognizing the remarkable impact of the Quincy FFA Booster Club, Quincy School District Superintendent Nik Bergman nominated the club for the prestigious Friend of the Children Award. Bergman spoke highly of the club, praising its outstanding contributions that have profoundly enriched the lives of students in the district. He stated, "The Quincy FFA Booster Club has done exceptional work supporting Quincy High School students. The club embodies the Friend of the Children Award because of its contributions that enhance and profoundly enrich the lives of our students."