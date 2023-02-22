QUINCY - A farming community nestled in the Quincy Valley between Wenatchee and Moses Lake is pinned as being among the deadliest non-metropolitan areas for motorists in eastern Washington.
According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission fatalities map, crashes in Quincy and its outlying areas tallied 19 fatal wrecks between 2017 through 2021. Moses Lake only recorded 13 over the same time span and the greater Wenatchee area accounted for only nine deadly collisions.
Source ONE News reached out to the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Quincy Police Department about why the Quincy Valley has been the site of more fatal wrecks than any other area in the region; neither were able to formulate an answer.
According to the map, most of the fatal crashes in the Quincy area occurred on Road 9 east of the city, SR 28 west of the town and on White Trail Rd. The majority of the wrecks happened at night or early in the morning during the summer months.
To see the map we're referring to, click here.