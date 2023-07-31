QUINCY - Grant County Sheriff's officials say a Quincy boy is dead after he drowned on Saturday. That boy has been identified as 11-year-old Omar Beccera via his GoFundMe. Deputies say Becerra was found unconscious in a residential pool just outside of Quincy. He was later declared dead. The circumstances surrounding the drowning are unclear, but Omar was reportedly developmentally delayed. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Quincy boy drowns in pool
