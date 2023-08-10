QUINCY - A number of Quincy area wineries are apparently worth more than just an 'honorable mention,' according to this year's Washington State Wine Awards. A list provided by the Puget Sounds Business Journal highlighted the Grant County wineries that made the awards list in 2023, all of which were Quincy wine producers.
In fact, Jones of Washington was merited the 'Most Valuable Producer' of 2023. The award states “The ‘Most Valuable Producer’ award is given in recognition of 20+ vintages of consistently crafting wines with excellence, accolades and appeal."
Winemaker Freddy Arredondo of Cave B Winery in Quincy was one of four recipients of Washington State's Winemakers of the Year in 2023.
Adorning the top of the Puget Sound Business Journal's 2023 list for Washington state wineries with the largest sales is Ancient Lake Wine Company in Quincy with #3 ranking. In 2022, Ancient Lake sold 1.14 million gallons of wine and 479,688 cases of it. Ancient Lake Wine Company was ranked #5 in terms of having the highest production. In 2022, the winery produced 2.14 million net gallons of wine.
A somewhat short distance away, Mattawa is also a hub for high wine production and sales. The Wahluke Wine Company was ranked #6 for production and #15 for sales in 2022.
Total lists for Washington's wineries with the most production and sales can be found below: