Late last week, U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington state announced $33 million in federal funding for public housing that will be delegated to counties and cities across the state.
Over $1 million of that is going to public housing programs in Grant and Adams counties.
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), specifically the HUD Capital Fund Program, which provides resources to Public Housing Agencies for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and for management improvements.
“Right now, Washington state is facing a serious housing crisis, which has been tough for everyone—but especially hard on our seniors, people with disabilities, and families struggling to make ends meet,” said Senator Murray. “Federal investments like these help families across our state with the tightest budgets find and keep a roof over their head, and help preserve our existing affordable housing. While I continue to push for a major federal investment in housing, getting these resources out to our communities will make an importance difference," said Murray, who is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The Housing Authority of Grant County has been awarded $812,494 in HUD funds and the city of Othello's housing authority was merited $193,424.
Housing authorities are governmental bodies that governs aspects of housing or (called in general "shelter" or "living spaces"), often providing low rent or free apartments to qualified residents.