KITTITAS COUNTY — Thanks to help from the public, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man suspected of using a fake ID to fraudulently buy an ATV and trailer.
The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Joseph P. Simpson of the Spanaway/Tacoma area, according to the sheriff’s office. Simpson has several arrest warrants and is wanted in connection to identity thefts, credit frauds, thefts of furniture, heavy equipment and recreational vehicles in multiple cities.
Simpson is not in custody.
The sheriff’s office posted photos on Monday attempting to identify the suspect after he used the identity of a Kittitas County resident to take out loans and open fraudulent accounts totaling nearly $45,000, including a loan to steal an ATV and trailer.
“Businesses should be aware of his appearance and scamming methods, and everyone should be careful to protect your personal identifying information as always,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.