MANSON - A Manson father of two is dead after losing his life in an ATV crash on Saturday in Manson.
40-year-old Brock Lindsay of Manson was riding an ATV in the overnight between Friday and Saturday in the 500 block of Klate Road when he lost control and went off the road in his side-by-side vehicle. Lindsay found dead at around 1:30 a.m.
Deputies say Lindsay was not wearing a helmet, but its unknown if Lindsay had succumbed to a head injury. Brock reportedly died a short distance from his winery. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Lindsay was an award-winning winemaker and co-owner of Succession Wines and Alta Cellars. Brock leaves behind his wife, Erica, and his two daughters, Layla and Reese.
"Not only was Brock an incredibly great man, wine maker and inspiration! He was also a very loving and caring husband, and father. Family was always first. We will miss him dearly. He had a Spirit that would never quit or give up," wrote a distant relative of Brock's who happens to own another winery in Pennsylvania.