WENATCHEE - The longtime, former organizers of Leavenworth's Oktoberfest are offering free admission to its version of Oktoberfest in Wenatchee this fall.
Projekt Bayern made the announcement on June 8.
Projekt Bayern's Oktoberfest will take place during the same weekends as the city of Leavenworth's Oktoberfest this year.
The competing events are slated to happen Friday and Saturdays during the last weekend of September and the first two weekends of October.
Projekt Bayern says the "free admission" is a "...way for us to thank all of our patrons who have supported us for 24 years!"
Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is charging $12.00 per person on Fridays and $27.00 per person on Saturdays.
Projekt Bayern's Oktoberfest in Wenatchee will take place at the Town Toyota Center.
Projekt Bayern and the city of Leavenworth parted ways in 2021 due to logistical discrepancies.