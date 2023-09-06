BREMERTON - In a sudden move, Coach Joe Kennedy announced his resignation from Bremerton High School effective immediately.
He delivered his resignation to the district earlier Wednesday, citing multiple reasons, notably the need to care for an ailing family member out of state.
Since 2016, Coach Kennedy has been at the center of attention due to his advocacy for constitutional freedom and religious liberty.
He expressed, “I believe I can best continue to advocate for constitutional freedom and religious liberty by working from outside the school system, so that is what I will do. I will continue to work to help people understand and embrace the historic ruling at the heart of our case. As a result of our case, we all have more freedom, not less. That should be celebrated and not disrespected.”
Kennedy’s act of taking a knee during football games at Bremerton High School had sparked nationwide attention and debates on religious freedom and expression in the public sphere. He further added, “As I have demonstrated, we must make a stand for what we believe in. In my case, I made a stand to take a knee. I encourage all Americans to make their own stand for freedom and our right to express our faith as we see fit.”
While Coach Kennedy is stepping away from his coaching role, he remains deeply appreciative of the Bremerton community. “I appreciate the people of Bremerton, the coaches, staff, and especially the students, and wish them all well. Bremerton will always be home,” he concluded. Kennedy and his wife have since relocated to Florida. Kennedy had been staying with a friend in the Bremerton area.
Joe Kennedy strode alone to midfield, knelt and prayed for about 10 seconds after his Bremerton High School football team beat visiting Mount Douglas Secondary School 27-12 Friday night.
Fans of Kennedy will soon get an in-depth look at his journey as his new book, AVERAGE JOE: THE COACH KENNEDY STORY, is slated for release in late October 2023. The book promises to shed light on his battle for religious liberty. In addition to this, a film chronicling his life is currently in pre-production, further highlighting the impact and significance of his story.