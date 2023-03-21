OKANOGAN - Some residents could experience sticker shock once Okanogan County Public Utility District’s planned rate increases takes effect on April 1.
Rates for residents, commercial customers, industrial users, irrigators and more will go up on the first day of next month.
The increase is part of the utility’s cost of power adjustment, likely influenced by the exceptional rise in inflation.
Overall, all customers will experience a comprehensive rate increase of about 3.75% with different amounts per customer class depending on the cost of service.
The following are April 1 rate increases by customer class:
- Residential, 5.1% (also continuing to merge the two-tiered rate into a single rate)
- Small general service, 3.25%
- Large general service, 1.25%
- Industrial, 1.25%
- Irrigation, 2.5%
- Frost control, 5%
- Area lighting, 1.25%
- Street lighting, 1.25%