MOSES LAKE - A 36-year-old man, identified as Trevor Wren, was apprehended by law enforcement officials on July 4th after allegedly firing several rounds from an AR-15 style rifle in his yard. The incident, which occurred in the 700 block of Grand Drive, prompted a swift response from local authorities and the deployment of the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team.
At around 9:30 p.m., concerned citizens reported the sound of gunfire in the residential area. Responding officers quickly arrived at the scene, where they witnessed Wren exiting his residence and discharging multiple rounds into the ground. Faced with the uncertainty surrounding the suspect's intentions and the presence of a firearm, law enforcement decided to exercise caution and called in the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team for support.
Following the arrival of the specialized unit, Wren was taken into custody without further incident. He was subsequently transported to the GC Jail and booked on charges related to the reckless endangerment. In addition to apprehending the suspect, authorities executed a search warrant at Wren's residence, leading to the recovery of various weapons, ammunition, and spent shell casings.
Police believe Wren was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.