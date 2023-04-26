RITZVILLE - A key player with some political clout has come forward to help Adams County secure the financing needed to upgrade its jail.
For several months, Adams County's Jail in Ritzville has been turning away offenders due to lack of space and resources. Recently, 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse formally requested $2.6 million in federal funding to help finance improvements to both safety and efficiency at the jail as well as expediency in hiring corrections staff.
In his formal letter to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Newhouse wrote, "a violent incident in June that nearly cost an inmate his life and resulted in injuries to a corrections officer precipitated the resignations of several of the county's corrections staff."
The funding for the jail would come from the 2024 fiscal year budget.
According to Sheriff Dale Wagner, any inmates in Adams County are being shipped off to other jails. With just four corrections deputies currently employed, the corrections division has turned into more of a transport service. Wagner said the county is losing about $20,000 per month to outsource inmates to other counties. Deputies are also not booking any misdemeanors or lower level crimes.
The sheriff’s office, at a minimum, needs nine corrections deputies to be able to operate the jail, according to Wagner. Even then, there are many times just one deputy is on duty in the jail at a time.
Along with a staffing shortage, Wagner said the jail is in need of repairs and upgrades. At a minimum, fixing the HVAC system and leaky roof, redoing flooring and walls, replacing cell doors and locks, tables and beds, as well as safety upgrades.
“Now would be a good time for fixes, (the jail) is empty,” Wagner said.