WARDEN - The Port of Warden’s Industrial Road Truck Bypass Route project appears to be a ‘go,’ thanks to some seven-figure federal funding that’s been awarded to the Port.
This week, it was announced that the U.S. government awarded $2.5 million to the Port for the project. Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse and Democratic Senators Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell are taking credit for the recent fiduciary bestowment.
The money is coming from the Federal Highway Administration via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
The project will build an industrial bypass road within the Port of Warden to/from industrial zoned properties on the south side of Warden. The reconfigured road infrastructure will help the area handle predicated growth in truck freight from industrial, food processing and agricultural transport.
Port of Warden officials say there’s been a great deal of economic development over the last few years that includes a canola crushing and canola oil refining facility, a new fertilizer distribution facility, additional fresh produce packing and frozen and dehydrated food processing and warehousing associated with these products. An industrial bypass is reportedly needed to route industrial freight trucks around residential neighborhoods in south Warden.
The Port of Warden says the project will help attract prospective tenants who are already expressing interest in ‘setting up shop’ in Warden. These include manufacturing, food processing and warehousing businesses that would create hundreds of family wage jobs and millions of dollars of positive economic impact.