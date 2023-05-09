OTHELLO - Two esteemed officers of the law exchanged the proverbial 'baton' during Monday's city council meeting in Othello.
After serving nine years as Othello's Police Chief, Phil Schenck is retiring. Schenck's 34 years of policing was spent in Othello and Sunnyside.
Spending all 34 years as a police officer in Othello, Assistant Chief David Rehaume was appointed by the city council to become interim chief on Monday.
It isn't known whether Rehaume will permanently become chief, but it is common for interim police chiefs to be the front-running candidate.
The city says Rehaume is "excited to take on his new role."
As for Schenck, a retirement send off will take place on Tuesday, May 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Othello Police Department.