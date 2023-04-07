WENATCHEE - Law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley have apparently had enough of a local YouTuber's offensive approach to testing his constitutional rights as a so-called "First Amendment auditor."
Recently, East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police have had a long list of contacts with an 43-year-old Entiat man by the name of Heath Poitra.
Police say much of their interaction with Poitra consists of him filming while pushing his legal limits. Police say Poitra posts his unsavory interactions with law enforcement to his YouTube channel: El Dope Dogg.
Based on video footage, much of Poitra's exhanges with police consist of him hurling obscenities at them, flipping them off and ordering them around.
"We know his game," East Wenatchee Police Sgt. Karsten Garcia told Source ONE News. "He's trying to get cops to lose their temper so they'll do something that might get them in trouble."
Karsten says he and many other officers have been subjected to Poitra's hostile behavior, which includes being flipped the middle finger.
"There's no reasoning with him, we've tried to have cordial conversations with him, but when you try to explain, he won't let you talk," Sgt. Garcia added.
Recently, Poitra was arrested by Wenatchee Police. Wenatchee Police Officer Brian Hewitt says Poitra was booked into jail on charges of trespassing in the Wenatchee Police parking garage on January 15 and on January 25 for obstruction near Ohme Gardens. Poitra has since been released from jail and continues to harass law enforcement, according to Hewitt.
Eight days ago, Poitra (a.k.a El Dope Dogg) posted a video of him walking into the Wenatchee Police Department asking for a particular officer. When Poitra was confronted three police officers, he appeared to become hostile. During the course of filming, Officer Brian Hewitt opted to put on a show for Poitra and dance, acknowledging that he knew he'd be on YouTube. Hewitt is a former Seattle Police Officer who joined the Wenatchee Police Department two years ago.
“After dealing with him so many times, there isn't any chance of reasoning with him, because of my history with him... I just decided to have fun with it," Hewitt explained to Source ONE News.
Hewitt says these self-described First Amendment auditors are a growing trend and when he was with the Seattle Police Department, he had dealt with the all the time.
Police say it's unfortunate that the trend has arrived in the Wenatchee Valley. As far as Hewitt's dance is concerned, it appears to be trending on YouTube.