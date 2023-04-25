EPHRATA – A Pasco woman’s outing with friends in Ephrata and Quincy turned into a scary ordeal after she was allegedly kidnapped by an angry ex-lover who assaulted her.
Quincy Police say a Pasco woman was out to dinner in Ephrata late Friday (April 21) with a friend and decided to go to another friend’s apartment in Quincy afterwards.
The Quincy resident, whom they went to visit, lives in the 3rd Avenue Apartments on 3rd Avenue.
When one of the women went to go use the bathroom at the apartment, she heard a commotion. When she came out, she saw a male dragging the Pasco woman by her hair out of the apartment.
The call to Quincy Police came in just after midnight on Saturday, April 22.
The victim and the male suspect got in a white car and left. According to the victim’s testimony, while on the way through Ephrata, the woman reportedly conjured up a false story that she had a friend who needed her help at Columbia Basin Hospital after receiving treatment following a DUI incident. The alleged abductor agreed to take her to the Ephrata hospital and when they arrived, she quickly got out and banged on the hospital's doors for someone to let her in. Eventually, someone did let her in and the male subject fled the scene in his vehicle. The alleged victim told hospital staff that the man had assaulted her while en route to Ephrata, punching her in the shoulder and the head.
The suspect, 25-year-old Benjamin Garica of Kennewick is at large and faces charges of violating a protection order, residential burglary, kidnapping and second-degree assault domestic violence.
Quincy Police say the hunt for Garcia will commence once he is formally charged by the prosecutor.