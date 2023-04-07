OMAK - Omak Police say a violent felon is behind bars after pointing his gun in the face of a person whom he thought had stolen his bike.
The incident happened Tuesday evening.
Through a description from the reporting party, Omak Police were able to establish a suspect who was believed to be a convicted and violent felon who is barred from possessing firearms.
After obtaining a search warrant, the Special Response Team, consisting of multiple local law enforcement agencies, was summoned to the suspect’s residence in an effort to arrest him on the morning of April 6.
During the search of his residence, authorities found eight guns and assorted ammunition.
The suspect, who wasn’t named by police, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail without incident.