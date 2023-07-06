MOSES LAKE - 37-year-old David Walker and 46-year-old Nathan Huelle, landed themselves behind bars in Grant County Jail on July 2nd. Moses Lake Police say the pair snatched over $10,000 worth of radios and gear from a U.S. Forest Service Fire Truck.
It all went down early Sunday morning when the MLPD officers got a call about a break-in at a hotel on Kittleson Road. The federal wildland firefighters woke up to find their fire truck had been violated during the night. The thieves swiped five radios that are crucial for the crew when they're battling fires. As a result, they had to take the truck out of service.
Luckily, there was surveillance video that captured the whole thing. The officers wasted no time in identifying the vehicle involved and tracked down Huelle. Huelle fessed up to driving the getaway vehicle and was promptly arrested. All the stolen stuff was found stashed in the vehicle.
Walker, the other suspect, was found wearing the exact same clothes he had on during the theft when the cops found him on Sunday evening outside a local business.
Both Huelle and Walker are facing serious charges. They're up against theft in the first degree, malicious mischief in the first degree, and vehicle prowl in the second degree.
Police say those stolen radios are a lifeline for firefighters when they're out in the field. Taking them away not only hinders their ability to communicate but also endangers public safety.
To express their gratitude, wildland firefighters provided donuts and watermelon to the Moses Lake Police Department.