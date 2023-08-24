EPHRATA – Police say an Ephrata teen is behind bars for threatening to kill people during a scuffle at the Basin Retirement Home on Wednesday.
Legal records state that 19-year-old Colt Trumble entered the retirement facility in Ephrata at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and asked for a specific resident. Trumble allegedly became combative when the resident’s wife didn’t let Trumble see him. Trumble was asked to leave by staff but he wouldn't comply. A staffer told Trumble that he would have to physically escort him out of the building if he did not leave. That’s when Trumble escalated the situation by showing the employee his pistol and told him “you’re not escorting shit.” An 81-year-old resident, Noble Jackson, grabbed Trumble and wrestled him to the ground. Trumble managed to break free and put the barrel of his firearm on Noble’s forehead and told him he was going to shoot him.
Opting not to shoot Noble, Trumble fled the scene and was later found at an Ephrata home by police where he was arrested.
Trumble has been booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges including unlawful handling of a firearm, 2nd-degree assault, threats to kill, illegal firearm possession and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.