SOAP LAKE – A Soap Lake man is likely rethinking his prior actions following an alleged attempted assault involving a postal employee on Tuesday.
Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says 42-year-old Erik Milton was upset that a particular piece of mail had not arrived at the Soap Lake post office Tuesday morning and became hostile towards staff.
Cox says Milton has been involved in prior incidents at the post office.
Chief Cox says Milton went to the employee parking lot and waited, making staff nervous. Police say the postmaster engaged in a verbal exchange with Milton prompting him to move himself and his vehicle near the back of the facility.
Cox says Milton put his vehicle in gear and gunned it at the postmaster, stopping only 1-2 inches from impact.
Milton left and went home where he was contacted by police. Milton did not comply with officer commands outside his home and he retreated into his house. Other officers arrived, one of them being accompanied by K-9 Chewy. After a short period of time, Milton came out of his home through a window and surrendered peacefully.
He’s been charged with one count of attempted assault and two counts of intimidating a public servant.