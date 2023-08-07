MOSES LAKE - Officers were led on a dramatic high-speed chase in the early hours of August 6th after responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Central and Grape in Moses Lake. The chase ended with the arrests of four suspects, including an 18-year-old who now faces charges.
Local authorities were alerted to the shooting around 2 a.m., with callers identifying a silver vehicle, specifically a Dodge Charger, involved in the incident. Officers in the vicinity were quick to respond, and the silver vehicle was located a short distance away.
The officers attempted to make contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, but the car sped away, leading to a pursuit that would wind through the Knolls Vista neighborhood and onto SR 17.
Initial attempts to stop the vehicle using pursuit intervention techniques proved unsuccessful, as the chase continued, moving northbound. The suspects' vehicle eventually ran out of gas on SR 28 near Wilson Creek, leading to the apprehension of the four occupants.
The adult in the car, identified as 18-year-old David Cantu of Moses Lake, was booked into the Grant County Jail for Attempting to Elude. The accompanying juveniles were released to responsible adults.
Details about the shooting itself remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.