MOSES LAKE - Police are seeking suspects following a large gang fight outside of a Moses Lake gas station early Sunday.
A Moses Lake Police blotter report states that a call came in about the fight at 12:44 a.m.
The brawl happened at the Circle K on Stratford Rd.
Police say a white SUV and a white sedan pulled into the gas station. The police notes state that seven Norteno gang members exited the vehicles and began attacking two males, both of whom are known Sureno gang members.
Police say the reporting party stated that the attacking gang members were wearing red bandanas and were yelling 'East Side Familia,' which is a known Norteno gang set.
As of Monday, police say no arrests have been made.