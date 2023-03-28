EPHRATA - It's a crime many assumed, including local media, had gone unsolved...until now.
In April 2020, Source ONE News reported the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl who was at the wrong place and the wrong time during a burglary at her home in Ephrata. When we reported the story, Ephrata Police never got a good description of the suspect and couldn't indicate what its next move was in pursuing the suspect, leaving the case open-ended.
On Monday, we learned that Ephrata's police department never gave up on the case and used DNA evidence from a hat left by the suspect at the scene. Police also obtained DNA from the victim's body whom he had dragged across the street into bushes where he had pinned her down until neighbors intervened.
Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch says his department spent a lot of time piecing together the case and had waited some time before getting back the results of the DNA test, which produced a suspect: 20-year-old Jairo Oseguera Alejandrez of Quincy.
Before Ephrata Police could move in on Alejandrez, he was detained by Quincy Police on May 5, 2021 for driving with a suspended license. The stop allowed Ephrata Police to serve their warrant. Alejandrez was arrested for second-degree attempted kidnapping and second-degree robbery on the home of the victim.
On January 25, Alejandrez pleaded guilty to both charges against him and was sentenced to 14 months. However, Alejandrez's time behind bars didn't last much longer after sentencing. He was given a deal by a deputy Grant County prosecutor for time already served after he was booked into jail in May 2021 and was released in February 2022, serving a total of 39 weeks.
On Monday, an Ephrata Police detective who investigated the case, learned that Alejandrez had been deported since he was released from jail.