MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Police say speed was a factor in the motorcycle crash that killed 30-year-old Celton Kimmel of Moses Lake on Monday. Authorities say Celton was exceeding the speed limit while going west on Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake. Police say Celton was also seen weaving in and out of traffic leading up to the crash. Police say a 65-year-old female driver was pulling out of a business in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue when Celton hit her. Celton was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No criminal charges are expected to be filed in relation to the wreck.
Police reveal possible causes of fatal motorcycle crash in Moses Lake; deceased victim ID'd
