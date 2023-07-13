SOAP LAKE - A 51-year-old man from Quincy has been apprehended after allegedly cutting his wife's throat at an ice cream shop in Soap Lake.
Emergency responders rushed to the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop, located at 27 Daisy Street South, after receiving a distress call at approximately 11:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying on the front sidewalk, bleeding profusely from her neck. Quick-thinking bystanders immediately provided first aid while awaiting professional medical assistance.
According to the victim's account to the authorities, her husband, identified as Samuel Montoya, had attacked her with a knife, slashing her throat. The motive behind this brutal act remains unclear at this time. The victim was urgently transported by air ambulance to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The hospital has not released any updates regarding her current condition.
Following the assault, the suspect fled the scene, sparking a manhunt throughout the area. However, Samuel Montoya voluntarily surrendered himself to the Ephrata Police Department shortly after the incident. Law enforcement officials promptly took him into custody without further incident.
Montoya now faces serious charges, including attempted first-degree murder, as he awaits further investigation by authorities.
Source ONE News confirmed that the victim in the slashing is Alma Montoya of Quincy. Alma and Samuel were owners of Cielo Town Bakery in Ephrata, which recently went out of business as did their Cielo Town Bakery location at the Quincy Public Market. Alma is the sole owner the Tutti Frutti Bar in Soap Lake. She opened the business sometime in May or June, according to the Department of Revenue's website. Source ONE News noticed that Samuel was not listed as an owner of Tutti Frutti. The attack comes only weeks after their Ephrata bakery closed.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into this horrifying crime, with support from the Soap Lake Police Department. They are urging anyone with additional information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with their ongoing efforts.