MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man who was forced from a home in the 100 block of W. Nelson Rd. on Friday faces at least five charges.
Elias Vargas was taken into custody by Moses Lake Police following an alleged domestic violence incident involving he and his significant other.
At around 9:15 a.m., police say they received a call from a domestic violence victim who says Vargas smashed her phone, grabbed her arm and threw her down.
Police soon discovered that Vargas was a convicted felon with a Department of Corrections warrant and that he was in unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say the altercation between Vargas and his spouse was the result of her confronting him about possibly having child pornography on his phone.
After a lengthy period of time, Vargas was taken into custody by police and now faces charges of 4th degree domestic violence assault, vandalism, two counts of obstructing justice, resisting arrest, weapons offense, etc.
It appears that Vargas' phone will be reviewed for possible child porn. We'll have more information when it becomes available.
Vargas was convicted in a 2008 stabbing of an East Wenatchee man at a motel and has an extensive criminal history.