MOSES LAKE - A local police officer is being recognized for providing much needed help to a woman who appeared to be suffering in the sun-blasted Columbia Basin this week.
According to the Blue Bridge Alliance social media page, Moses Lake Police Officer Todd Taylor was dispatched to a welfare check at a local gas station Friday morning. The gas station clerk had phoned police after she became concerned about a homeless woman's physical condition. According to Officer Taylor's field notes, the clerk was worried because the woman was not wearing any shoes or socks and was severely sunburned.
"I observed the female had black and dirty feet. I also observed the female had a tank top on and her arms and back were sunburned. I also observed the sun burns on her back had blistered and had popped in places, leaving her skin red with open wounds."
Officer Taylor asked surrounding people if anyone could provide her additional clothing to prevent further injury. Officer Taylor eventually bought the woman shoes and a shirt as well as something to drink from the local Walmart. Taylor bought her shoes, a shirt and several pairs of socks.
Taylor says people at the store who witnesses buying materials for the woman thanked him for his kindness.
Funding for purchase came from the Blue Bridge Alliance. You can donate to the Blue Bridge Alliance here.