MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake teen carrying an explosive was arrested early Saturday.
Just before 1:30 a.m., a call was made about a weapons offense at apartments in the 1200 block of Columbia Avenue in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake Police contacted 19-year-old Elias Huitron outside of the apartments. Police confiscated a pistol from Huitron that he did not have a permit for. Police also searched Huitron's backpack and found what they say was a handmade explosive device made out of a concentrated amount of fireworks.
Huitron told police he had planned to take it to the Moses Lake sand dunes and detonate it.
Police arrested Huitron for possession of an explosive device and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.