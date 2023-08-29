MOSES LAKE — A shocking gang-related incident unfolded late on August 28 when a 15-year-old Moses Lake resident was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Central Drive.
Around 9:00 PM, police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Central Drive following reports of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, the police found that the teenage victim had been deliberately hit from behind by a white Kia while walking with a group of five other individuals, including both adults and juveniles.
Witnesses reported that the Kia initially drove past the group before making a U-turn, accelerating back, and hitting the teenager. After the attack, one passenger of the Kia allegedly brandished a handgun at the group before the car sped off.
Soon after, officers received a tip-off that the Kia was seen at a Walmart parking lot. They learned that five individuals had abandoned the vehicle, with one making a quick escape in another car after running into the Walmart. The other four suspects fled on foot towards a nearby shopping district. In a dramatic turn of events, three of the suspects ended up in the lake in an attempt to elude the police.
The authorities later established the identity of the final suspect and apprehended him at his Moses Lake residence. Further investigations revealed that the white Kia used in the incident was stolen from Othello.
The 15-year-old victim was immediately taken to Samaritan Hospital, but details about his condition remain undisclosed.
Felix Colon, a 19-year-old Moses Lake resident, was arrested and charged with Assault 1st. He is currently held at the Grant County Jail. Meanwhile, the other three juvenile suspects were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center. The charges are as follows:
- A 14-year-old male faces charges of Assault 1 and Possession of Stolen Property.
- A 12-year-old male, who witnesses identified as the one brandishing the firearm, has been charged with multiple counts of Assault 1.
- Another 15-year-old male is charged with Assault 1 and Possession of Stolen Property.
Given the nature of the incident and the ages of the suspects involved, this episode underscores the growing concern about youth involvement in gang-related activities in the region. Investigations are ongoing.