MOSES LAKE - A 35-year-old Moses Lake man is behind bars following his arrest for 'indecent exposure' near Chico's Pizza on Wednesday.
Law enforcement says Courtney McKeever walked into the entry way vestibule of a business on Broadway Avenue shortly before noon and began masturbating. McKeever was contacted by police and was told to leave.
About an hour later, police say McKeever walked to the 500 block of West Valley Rd. near Chico's Pizza and began masturbating in front of another business.
Police arrived and arrested McKeever for two counts of indecent exposure.
McKeever is a reported meth user and has an extensive criminal history.