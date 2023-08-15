OTHELLO - A Mattawa man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to meet a minor for sex, according to Othello Police.
28-year-old Alejandro Cruz-Nunez was arrested at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Detectives posed as an underage female and had been chatting with Alejandro since June 2023. Deputies say Alejandro initiated the chat conversation and made references that he was okay with the girl's young age and sent explicit images of himself.
Cruz-Nunez allegedly showed up to a location within Othello's city limits condoms, but was met by police.
Alejandro was booked into jail for third-degree attempted rape of a child and solicitation of a minor.