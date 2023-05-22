MOSES LAKE - A local man is in hot water with the law after he allegedly left an explicit note on an underage girl's vehicle at Moses Lake High School last Wednesday.
Police say Cheyenne Baird faces charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Police have Baird's age documented as '20 years old.'
Baird allegedly left a note on the car of the 17-year-old Moses Lake High School student in the school's parking. The note to the girl allegedly requested sexual favors in exchange for money.
Baird was contacted and permanently trespassed from the high school.
Charges against Baird have been turned over to the prosecutor's office.