EAST WENATCHEE - A 49-year-old local man is in police custody in connection with two alleged burglaries at the Cedars Inn in East Wenatchee.
The authorities were alerted to the two separate incidents at the local hotel, with both occurring in the month of July. The suspect's repeated misdemeanors led to his eventual apprehension by local detectives, who are investigating further to ascertain the full extent of the alleged crimes.
The first incident took place on July 7th, around 3:30am. East Wenatchee Police report that a male intruder entered Cedars Inn, confronted the front desk employee, and demanded money. The suspect also threatened the staff member during the encounter. However, he fled the scene on foot before the arrival of police and was not immediately apprehended.
In the second incident, on July 26th at about 5:00am, the suspect reportedly took advantage of the busy hotel staff, who were occupied with other duties. The man seized the opportunity to steal cash from the front desk. The description of the individual involved in this incident matched the description of the suspect from the earlier crime, indicating a potential serial offender.
Following these incidents, detectives from the East Wenatchee Police Department conducted an intensive investigation. On July 28th, around 5:00pm, the detectives managed to apprehend a suspect matching the description. The 49-year-old East Wenatchee man was taken into custody.
Based on the evidence gathered, the detectives found probable cause to book the suspect on charges of burglary and theft. The man was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center (CCRJ) on one count of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and one count of Theft in the 3rd Degree.
The police indicate that these charges are only preliminary, and additional charges could be brought against the suspect, pending the outcome of further investigation.