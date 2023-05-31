EPHRATA - Police are looking for a motorist who decided to flee instead of sticking around after crashing through a fence in Ephrata on Wednesday.
According to the Amy Hilliard, the daughter of the property owners who lost a portion of their fence in the crash, the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m.
The crash happened at a home on Nat Washington Way near 3rd Avenue.
Upon investigating, police told Hilliard's parents that they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2004-2005 dark blue Honda Accord with severe front end damage.
Witnesses say the vehicle was occupied by two hispanic males.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.