WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police are asking for the community's help in identifying those responsible for painting swastikas on the front door of a Jewish temple in Wenatchee this week.
Wenatchee Police say the Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue in downtown Wenatchee was found vandalized on Tuesday morning.
The place of worship is a tenant in the Cascadian Apartments building. The building's manager found the offensive symbols of hate painted on the synagogue's glass front door.
Wenatchee Police say the swastikas were about three inches wide and were made with nail polish. The markings have since been removed.
Wenatchee Police are asking the community to help find those responsible by the unsavory act because there were no security cameras in the area.
If the culprits are found, police say they will be charged with a hate crime.