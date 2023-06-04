MOSES LAKE – Moses Lake Police are turning to the community for help in finding the person responsible for a fire near a home in the 700 block of Windrose Drive early Sunday.
The fire happened at around 2 a.m.
Moses Lake Fire Battalion Chief Dave Holle says a neighborhood camera captured an arsonist walking up to some shrubs along the street in front of a single-family house. Footage shows the suspect depositing something into the bush, lighting it on fire and them fleeing towards Central Drive in the ensuing seconds after the fire ignited.
The fire destroyed shrubs and a nearby car.
The arsonist is still at large, which is why Moses Lake Police are asking residents in the area to check their cameras for any footage capturing the culprit. If you have any information and/or video please call Officer Stewart at 509-762-1160, reference case number 23ML08444.