MOSES LAKE - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched a juvenile for cutting in line at the Moses Lake Spring Festival last Thursday.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a brief report filed by Moses Lake Police indicates that a juvenile had cut in line during Spring Fest at McCosh park.
The adult and juvenile reportedly had words and the kid allegedly flexed at the adult as if he was going to punch them.
The adult reportedly reacted by punching the juvenile in the head under his left ear. Both parties were separated and person who threw the punch left the scene with the juvenile notifying police shortly after.
Police did not give any indication that any arrests have been made.