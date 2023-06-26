MOSES LAKE - A dramatic scene unfolded at Ernie's Truck Stop near the I-90/SR 17 interchange in Moses Lake Saturday night when a male suspect wielding a knife entered a semi-truck and initiated a tense confrontation with the owner. Quick thinking by witnesses and the prompt response from local law enforcement ultimately led to the suspect's apprehension.
According to Moses Lake police, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. The owner of a parked semi-truck at Ernie's Truck Stop was resting in the truck's sleeping quarters when he was startled by the intruder, who reportedly entered the vehicle with a knife in hand. Reacting swiftly, the semi-truck owner confronted the male suspect, prompting him to flee from the truck and towards another nearby semi-truck, all the while shouting at witnesses present at the scene.
Concerned for their safety and determined to prevent any further escalation, the witnesses courageously intervened, pursuing the suspect as he attempted to escape towards the rear of the truck stop. It was during this time that law enforcement was promptly contacted to address the unfolding situation.
Responding swiftly to the call, local law enforcement arrived at the scene just as the suspect reappeared, seemingly attempting to engage in a physical altercation with the witnesses. The suspect assumed a fighting stance towards the reporting party, prompting law enforcement officers to act decisively.
Without hesitation, officers confronted the suspect and managed to restrain him, taking him into custody before any harm could be done. The arrest was made without further incident, and the suspect was disarmed and detained.
Police say the suspect faces charges of harassment and a weapons offense.