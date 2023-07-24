MOSES LAKE - Police say an alleged knife-wielding juvenile was shot multiple times by a BB gun in Moses Lake on Saturday.
Authorities report it happened in the 1400 block of Buell Drive near Central Drive shortly after 1 p.m.
Police responded to a shots fired call and found a kid with numerous welts on his body from being shot by a BB gun. The victim gave the description of the other juvenile who shot him and the address of where he was located.
An officer made contact with the shooter who confessed to the shooting, but said it was done in self defense because the victim had pulled a knife.
The shooting victim opted not to press charges.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing with possible charges pending.