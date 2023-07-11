EPHRATA - A police investigation into an alleged assault at a daycare center in Ephrata has concluded with no evidence of any wrongdoing.
The investigation was launched after a report was filed on Tuesday, June 27, by a concerned parent whose child attends the Children's Learning Center on Corporate St.
According to the parent, their 5-year-old child claimed to have been slapped by an employee, resulting in a fall and a knee injury.
Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch provided an update on the investigation, stating that no evidence was found to support the accusation of assault or abuse.
The authorities thoroughly examined the allegations, conducting interviews with staff members, and gathering statements from witnesses. Koch says there was no surveillance footage available for review. Koch says no substantiating evidence was discovered during the course of the investigation.