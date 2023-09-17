QUINCY - The night wasn't so quiet in the city of Quincy late Saturday when reported gunfire rang out in the streets.
Quincy Police Captain Jorge Trujillo says a drive-by shooting happened just before 11 p.m.
Witnesses say the gunman opened fired on an unknown victim(s) and sped away. Police say the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree a few blocks away in the area of F Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues. Police learned that the shooter fled on foot after the crash and remains at large.
Authorities say the victims were not around after the shooting; their identity or identities remain unknown.
Officers couldn't confirm if the shooting was gang related.